Ryan McGuire, 11, of Foxboro, took part in the 2021 Golf Fights Cancer’s marathon last Thursday, finishing the 100 holes at Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northboro. Believe it or not, it marked Ryan’s seventh time taking part in the event, which shows someone of any age can make a difference. Golfers of all skill levels play 100 holes in one day, raising a minimum of $3,000 from family, friends and colleagues. Each year, Ryan, now in middle school, plays in memory of kindergarten classmate Danny Nickerson, who died from pediatric brain cancer in 2015. “My number one goal is to keep Danny’s memory alive and reflect on who he’d be today,” Ryan said. “ I also want to improve treatment and survival rates for other kids. Someday, we will have our miracle.” Since 2015, Ryan has raised over $70,000 toward pediatric brain cancer research from over 900 donors. His mother, Cheryl McGuire, serves as executive director of Golf Fights Cancer. “We are proud of Ryan’s steadfast commitment to giving back at such a young age,” she said. “This golf marathon has become part of his identity, and he looks forward to spending the day out on the course with his fellow fundraisers, all who have been touched by cancer in one way or another.” A second day of golf marathoning was added last Friday for the first time to accommodate 85 golfers who have raised over $750,000 for cancer-related organizations and families living with the disease.