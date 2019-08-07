Well shut down with drop in water levelA well in town was shut down earlier this week due to a drop in the water level of Witch Pond.
The town announced the closure on its Facebook page. The well was shut down on Monday.
The notice was posted as part of a water conservation message that noted water supply wells in the town are controlled by the state Department of Environmental Protection under the Water Management Act Permit.
The notice states that following the posted watering days and times “will greatly help maintain adequate quantity and pressure for essential services.”
Water from Lake Mirichimi feeds into Witch Pond.
Seat available on health boardThere is an opening on the board of health.
If you’re interested in serving, contact the health department at 508-543-1207 for more information.
A person is being sought to fill the vacancy until the May 2020 town election.
MBTA commuter rail pilot programWith a year-long pilot program of weekday commuter rail service to Foxboro slated to start this October, the MBTA has set up a website with schedules and fares. As many as 500 parking spaces will be available for commuters.
Daily parking will cost $4, according to the website. Foxboro is in Zone 4, and one-way, round trip, and monthly CharlieTicket and mTicket passes will be valid for travel.
To learn more about fares, go to: mbta.com/projects/foxboro-weekday-service-pilot.