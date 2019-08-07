UMass Amherst
AMHERST — Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s undergraduate commencement on May 10 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium, including the following students from Foxboro:
Madison Anne Benoit, Hunter Bissonnette, Brian Francis Bortolotti, Emily Catherine Boudreau, Huishi Gloria Chiang, Ryan Joseph Comeau, Lindsey Renee Cunniff, Emily L Dykstra, Jessica Elizabeth Erving, Joseph Robert Frank, Meredith Joan Gilreath Chaisson, Erin Catherine Hussey, Deirdre Marie Johnson, Jacqueline Rose McNeff, Kerri Megan O’Halloran, Thomas Joseph Rogers, Zinnia Sohrab Sidhwa, Kiersten Shannon Warner, Liam Whiting and Kyle Will.
University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I. — At the University of Rhode Island’s 133rd Commencement in May about 3,400 undergraduate and 740 graduate students became the university’s newest alumni, including the following Foxboro students:
- Lauren Kristine Basler who received a bachelor of science in textiles, fashion merchandising and design.
- Megan Lynn Carey of who received a bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude.
- Tyler L Elfman, who received a doctor of pharmacy and bachelor of arts in French.
- Caroline O Rathgeb, who received a bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude.
- Brianna Lee Stern who received a bachelor of science in kinesiology.