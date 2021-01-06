XAVERIAN BROTHERS HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER HONOR ROLL
Westwood, MA - Dr. Jacob Conca, Head of School at Xaverian Brothers High School, is pleased to announce that the following 660 students from 75 cities and towns have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year.
The Xaverian Brothers High School honor roll has three designation levels:
-Ryken Honors indicates all marks are A- or above
-First Honors indicates all marks are B or above
-Second Honors indicates all marks are B- or above
Foxboro
Nolan Miley, Ryken Honors, 8
Nicholas Angelini, Ryken Honors, 9
Kevin Barrett, Ryken Honors, 11
Daniel Brady, Ryken Honors, 11
Jake Gilbert, Ryken Honors, 11
Francesco Salas, Ryken Honors, 11
Nicholas Napoli, First Honors, 8
Nolan Barry, First Honors, 11
Joseph Gilmore, First Honors, 11
Michael Karshis, First Honors, 11
Maddox Munroe, First Honors, 11
Justice Ciampa, First Honors, 12
Luke Ferguson, First Honors, 12
Marcello Lanci, Second Honors, 7
Christian Serani, Second Honors, 9
Michael Winn, Second Honors, 9
Nicholas Garland, Second Honors, 10
Braden Young, Second Honors, 10