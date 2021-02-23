University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. — Jessica Franceschelli of Foxboro graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in genetic from the University of New Hampshire in December.
College of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER — The following students from Foxboro were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year:
Nicolas Techiera of Foxboro, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in political science and Lillian Feeney of Foxboro, a member of the Class of 2024, who hasn’t declared a major
Stonehill College
EASTON — The following students from Foxboro were named to the To qualify for the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Stonehill College:
Jaclyn Brion, Class of 2022; Joseph Costa, Class of 2023; Erin Geoghegan, Class of 2021; Geena Holdcraft, Class of 2022; Amber McGrath, Class of 2021; Nicholas Schofield, Class of 2021; Catherine Souza, Class of 2022;
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tucker Kennedy of Foxboro was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama.
St. Sebastian’s School
NEEDHAM — St. Sebastian’s School is proud to announce the names of students who were named to the second quarter and first semester honor Rolls under the following categories: High Honors: A- or above in all subjects, Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects, and Honors: B- or above in all subjects.
Students from Foxboro are Owen T. Lynch, grade 9, Honors with Distinction and Samuel J. Randall, grade 12, High Honors.
UMass Lowell
LOWELL — Local residents have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell:
Anthony Quartarone, majoring in chemical engineering; Donald Rogers, majoring in exercise science; Shannon Jenkins, majoring in graphic design; Eliza LaChance, majoring in criminal justice; Jarrett Blais, majoring in business administration; Jaime Notarangelo, majoring in chemical engineering; Rachel Nunes majoring in nursing; Patrick Piscitelli, majoring in chemistry; Julianne Bridges, majoring in nursing and Patrick Kaveny, majoring in criminal justice.
Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Josh Sitte of Foxboro, who is in the ASL-English interpretation program was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester.
Sarah Bashein of Foxboro graduates from Edinboro University Norwich University
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The following student from your readership area has been recognized on the President’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2020 semester:
Lily Marie Marszalkowski, Foxboro (02035)
Norwich University
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (Grassroots Newswire) February 16, 2021 — The following students from your readership area have been recognized on the Dean’s list at Norwich University for the Fall 2020 semester: Nate E. Palter, Foxboro (02035)
EDINBORO, PA (02/17/2021) — Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students.
Sarah Bashein of Foxboro, MA, (02035) earned a Post Master’s Certification in Art Therapy.
University of Hartford Dean’s List
WEST HARTFORD, CT (02/17/2021) — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2020.
Annmarie Jarvis of Foxborough (02035)
UMF announces Dean’s List for fall 2020 semester
FARMINGTON, ME (February 9, 2021)—The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.
Close to 750 students have been named to the
Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Western New England University
The following students have earned their place on Western New England
University’s distinguished Dean’s List:
Elyse Hirtle, of Foxboro, (02035) working toward a BS in Health Sciences.
Nicholas Lynch, of Foxborough, (02035) working toward a BS in Criminal
Justice.
Local Students Named to Western New England University’s Fall 2020
President’s List
SPRINGFIELD, MA (02/22/2021) — More than 500 students have been named to the
Fall 2020 President’s List at Western New England University.
The following students have earned their place on Western New England
University’s distinguished President’s List:
Danielle Conlon, of Foxborough (02035), working toward a BS in Forensic
Biology.
Cameron Feldman, of Foxboro (02035), working toward a BSE in Mechanical
Engineering.
Emmanuel College Announces Fall 2020 Dean’s List
BOSTON, MA (02/23/2021) — In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College in Boston has named more than 900 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving the honor include:
Emma Pugatch of Foxborough (02035) Kaitlyn Kenney of Foxboro (02035)Lauren Beimler of Foxboro (02035) Caitlin Cullen of Foxboro (02035) Shakirah Ketant of Foxboro (02035)