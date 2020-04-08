A local manufacturer has donated face shields to Celtic Angels Home Health Care, which has offices in Weymouth and Needham.
Accutech, based in Foxboro, delivered a shipment of 250 face shields to the agency.
“I cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for this much-needed shipment of 250 face shields,” said Maria Burke, registered nurse and owner of Celtic Angels Home Health Care. “Our registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and home health aides have continued to take care of their patients despite the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.
These face shields will provide an added layer of protection and beyond that, piece of mind for our staff, our patients and our patient’s family members who are worried about the safety and health of their loved ones,” Burke said.
“We were pleased our company could contribute in some small way by putting our expertise in thermoformed parts to good use by manufacturing the face shields,” Richard J. Madigan, president of Accutech said. “We are happy to help.”