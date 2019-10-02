The Foxborough Cultural Council (FCC) has set an Oct.15 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community.
According to Council Chair Jared Craig, these grants can support a variety of projects and activities in Foxboro including exhibits, festivals, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.
The FCC is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities every year. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.
This year, the FCC will distribute about $6,800 in grants. Previous projects receiving grant funding include: Musical Journeys Into My Feelings at the Boyden Library – a children’s program to help learn about emotional intelligence led by Ms. Pam Atanasoff; various programming at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center – Orpheum Theatre; an the “Massachusetts Walking Tour Concert” featured in Foxborough and other towns in Massachusetts this year. For state and local guidelines and information about the FCC, visit www.mass-culture.org. To view the grant application, visit https://mcc.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
The FCC is also actively seeking new members. If you are interested in the arts and/or sciences and are thinking about joining a vibrant Cultural Council in your hometown, please contact the FCC for more information, or just attend a meeting. Email us for more information at foxborocc@gmail.com.