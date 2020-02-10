Registered Democrats will hold a caucus on Saturday, March 7, at the public safety building to elect delegates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.
Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and close at 1:15 p.m. The caucus will be called to order at 1 p.m.
This year’s state convention will be held May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Foxboro. Pre-registered Democrats who will be age 16 by Feb. 15, 2020 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.
Foxboro can elect eight delegates and four alternates to the convention.