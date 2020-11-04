Foxboro Democrats to meet Nov 4, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Foxborough Democratic Town Committee will meet 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 via Zoom.For the meeting link, contact Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net. Check the Democratic Town Committee's updates on Facebook or Twitter (foxydems2012). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Around Town Drive-thru 'Friendsgiving' to be held by senior center Foxboro Democrats to meet Picture book bundles and crafts-to-go at Boyden Library Tweets by @foxbororeporter