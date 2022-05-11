The fire department is one of over 70 police and fire departments to receive state grants to purchase life-saving automated external defibrillators.
The department was given a $1,195 grant to buy one of the devices which first responders credit with saving the lives of victims suffering from cardiac arrest.
Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said the department has about 10 AEDs in addition to four cardiac monitors paramedics use.
The portable devices are carried on first responder vehicles.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced his office was giving out $527,000 in state and federal funding to pay for the equipment.
“Our administration remains committed to making sure local public safety officials have the tools they need to save lives,” Baker said in a statement.
An AED is a medical device used to support people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, which is the abrupt loss of heart function in a person who may or may not have been diagnosed with heart disease.
The device analyzes the patient’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, delivers an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
A study from the American Heart Association found that 350,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year.