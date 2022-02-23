Foxboro firefighter Timothy Cotter retired last week after a 43-year long career working at the Foxboro Fire Station. “Timmy was a really good guy, very reliable, very funny, very consistent and always upbeat,” said Fire Chief Michael Kelleher, adding that as well as being a familiar face around town, he always helped within the station at the retiree dinner. “He was a cook,” Kelleher said, and “he used to cook at Christmas dinner for retirees.” Fellow firefighters, including Kelleher and Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley, gathered with Cotter at the station on his final day, wishing him luck for his retirement.