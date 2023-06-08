The Foxboro Fish and Game Association is sponsoring their annual BBQ for seniors once again on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event will take place at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. Participants will get salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, water and 2 alcohol drink tickets. This event is ONLY open to Foxboro residents aged 60 and older. Sign up through the senior center as soon as possible as this event traditionally fills up fast.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the 2nd Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, June 9. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
NATIONAL PEACHES ‘N CREAM DAY
Happy Summer! Come and enjoy a sweet treat with friends at the senior center on Wednesday, June 21 at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the first day of summer and National Peaches ‘n Cream Day. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. at the Jake n Joe’s Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, June 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
HIP HOP CHAIR DANCE
Join us on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. to welcome back Music Dance.Edu for the thid annual Hip Hop Chair Dance class. This class will travel on the “Soul Train” and chair dance to clean cut hip hop and R&B songs. Attendees will use creative props such as maracas to help make our journey come to life! Sign up in advance to reserve your spot.
MASS EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM
Please join us on Monday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. for an informative discussion regarding the Mass Equipment Distribution Program. Mass EDP provides adaptive telephone equipment to people who have difficulty using a landline or cell phone due to issues of hearing loss or vision loss.
This enables you to have the opportunity to enjoy clear, independent phone communications and the ability to contact 911 in the event of an emergency. The specialized telephone equipment is offered to people with a permanent disability for little or no cost, depending on income level. Sign up in advance for this informative program.
SAVING MEMORIES
We all know the importance of preserving family memories! There will be a presentation at the senior center on Wednesday, June 14 at 2:45 p.m. by Trina Massell, Foxboro resident and owner of “Forever.”
This program will give you insight on how to gather your memories, where to look for your photos, and other organizational techniques that will help you leave a lasting legacy for your family.
Please register in advance.
FLAG DAY
Come celebrate Flag Day with friends at the senior center on Wednesday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m. We’ll be enjoying some patriotic treats and lemonade. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
EMAIL WORKSHOP
Do you want to better understand the terms “delete”, “trash”, “block” and “junk” to get rid of or manage your emails. Join Lori Capone on Tuesday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. for this email workshop to learn the basics to clean up your inbox! Please sign up in advance.
FOXBOROUGH FIRE DEPT. BBQ FOR SENIORS
Our very popular BBQ collaboration with the Foxboro Fire Department is back for 2023! Join us on Tuesday, June 27 at 12 noon when the firefighters will be grilling up burgers and hotdogs for seniors to enjoy. Please reserve your seat by signing up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, June 29 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
ORGANIZED PICKLEBALL TIME FOR SENIORS
Foxboro’s new pickleball courts on Payson Road have been reserved for use by seniors on Friday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. If seniors would like to play pickleball at the new courts, please call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
AUDIO-DESCRIBED MOVIE
On Tuesday, June 15th at 1 p.m., the Low Vision Group will be showing the audio-described movie “Crip Camp.”
A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward great equality. Attendees of this camp, including Judy Heumann, later became activists for disability rights legislation, eventually leading to the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This program is open to the general public, as well as the Low Vision Group attendees. Sign up in advance and join us to see how a group of kids helped to change the world!
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in June from 11:15 to 12 noon: June 2, 23 and 30.
You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music.
Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17.
Please sign up in advance with your payment.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: June 12 ( painting Kindness Rocks), 26 (painting bottles and/or jars), July 10 & 24. This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 12:15 p.m. on the following Thursdays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 20, 27 & Aug. 17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
JUNE MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our Movie Days “Pirates of the Caribbean. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
June 8 – “Dead Man’s chest” (2006) – Jack Sparrow has a blood debt to pay; he owes his soul to the legendary Davy Jones, ghastly ruler of the Ocean Depths. But ever crafty Jack isn’t about to go down without a fight.
June 15 – “At World’s End” (2007) – Captain Jack Sparrow, is trapped in Davy Jones’ Locker when his pirate brethren begin a desperate quest to locate and rescue him.
June 22 – “On Stranger Tides” (2011) – When Jack Sparrow crosses paths with a woman from his past, he’s not sure if it’s love…or if she’s a ruthless con artist using hime to find the Fountain of Youth.
June 29 – “Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017) – Captain Jack sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who have escaped from the Devil’s Triangle. They’re determined to capture every pirate at sea including Jack.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, June 14, 21 & 28 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.