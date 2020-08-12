A gaming center and social hub at Patriot Place is donating and installing 14 complete computer stations to The BASE, a Roxbury-based organization serving urban youth.
As part of this donation, Helix eSports is also in the midst of hosting over 30 BASE students ranging from fourth grade to high school for daily educational workshops reinforcing technological, teamwork and presentation skills.
The BASE combines athletic training and competition with education and career resources to empower its student-athletes to achieve their full potential both on and off the field.
Helix’s Patriot Place location is in the midst of hosting a two week program entitled “The BASE Way” to familiarize BASE students with the technology before the new center opens at The BASE in mid-August. The program began the first week of August, and will wrap up on Friday, Aug. 14.