Ava Spitz, a graduate of Foxboro High School’s Class of 2022, has been recognized as a “Noteworthy Neighbor” by Partners in Patriotism, a Foxboro-based nonprofit. Spitz has been a Foxboro resident for 12 years and plans to pursue a nursing degree at UMass Boston this fall, with the support of the Partners in Patriotism scholarship. She has been a volunteer with Home for Our Troops and the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, among other organizations. “To be recognized for my community service and contributions while attending Foxborough High School means the world to me,” Spitz said. You can nominate a “Noteworthy Neighbor” by emailing Partners in Patriotism at foxbororesidents@gillettestadium.com.