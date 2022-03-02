Foxboro High School senior Sean Kelly officially earned his Eagle Scout rank after successfully completing his Eagle Board of Review on Feb. 24.
Sean started his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub with Pack 116. He continued into Boy Scouts with Troop 32 where he earned Boy Scouts' highest honor. Sean’s Eagle project was to preserve and display a flag that was given to Foxboro resident William A. Chism for his service in the Spanish American war. His project hangs in the lobby of town hall and includes the flag, citation and a link to his troop website with information pertaining to his project.