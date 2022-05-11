Four seniors from area high schools were recently selected as recipients for the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award, presented by the Mansfield Chapter of the DAR. Christine Mosby, from Foxboro High School, Tatum Perry, from Oliver Ames High School, Dylan Buchanan, from Mansfield High School, and Rick Hamilton, from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School were all selected as recipients of the award. Hamilton was also the winner of a scholarship essay contest open to recipients of the award and the runner-up for the Massachusetts DAR State Scholarship. He was recognized at a March 19 state conference for the Mass. DAR. All four recipients of the award were recognized at an annual brunch held by the Mansfield chapter of the DAR at the Good News Bible Chapel in Attleboro, and will also be recognized at ceremonies held by the school in spring.