Foxboro High School student Abigail Hassman was among four area seniors named as "good citizens" by the Mansfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The DAR Good Citizen award recognizes students chosen by their peers and/or faculty who demonstrate qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The other three high school seniors chosen for the 2019/2020 academic year were Hannah Davis of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School; Avantika Naik of Mansfield High School and Margaret Plante of Oliver Ames High School.
The students selected were eligible to participate in an essay contest. This year’s essay contest winner was Hannah Davis.
Although the annual Mansfield Chapter DAR brunch could not be held to honor these students due to the pandemic, the students were recognized by their respective schools and were presented additional items at their homes by the Mansfield Chapter DAR Good Citizens Chairperson.