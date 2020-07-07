One of the few area towns holding its annual summer concert series kicks off the shows Thursday on the town's common.
The Foxboro Jaycees summer concert series starts at 7 p.m. with a Rhode Island area acoustic rock duo, Space Captain, that perform covers of classic rock tunes, including The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Pink Floyd, and The Cult.
The concerts are allowed under strict guidelines and following Phase 3 of the state reopening from the coronavirus.
Face coverings are required when not able to social distance.
Concert-goers will be directed to sit with family groups in 10-foot plots between the Common bandstand and the central flagpole that will be marked by flags.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the Jaycee membership booth. There will be no concessions or bathrooms.
The remaining schedule: July 16, The Gobshites; July 23, Ultimate Soul Band; July 30, American Who; Aug. 6, Casual Monkeys; Aug. 13, Take Two, and Aug. 20, Eddy's Shoe.
All concerts are Thursday nights and begin at 7 and end at 9 p.m.
Vist www.foxborojaycees.org or the Jaycees Facebook page for more information.
The Foxboro Jaycees have presented the free summer concerts on the common since 1991.