The Foxboro Lions Club is hosting a Family Fall Festival on the Town Common from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The event will feature kids games, pumpkin decorating, a bouncy house, mums, pumpkins and cornstalks for sale, as well as a craft fair. Refreshments, including hot dogs and hamburgers, ice cream and cotton candy, will be available for purchase.
Feeney plans office hours
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be available to meet with constituents for in-person, district office hours in the coming weeks.
All meetings are private and one-on-one with the senator and a member of his staff. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments. Drop-in appointments are welcome without prior notice or sign-up in advance.
The meeting schedule:
Friday, Sept. 23: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Mansfield Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.; 11 a.m. to noon, Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St.; and 1 to 2 p.m. Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St.
Monday, Sept. 26: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road, Rehoboth; 11 a.m. to noon, Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.; 1 to 2 p.m., Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.
To select a time, visit bit.ly/FeeneyFallOfficeHours. For more information, call 617-722-1222.
Community Preparedness Night scheduled
Foxboro Fire and EMS will be hosting a Community Preparedness Night on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building.
They will be joined by Foxboro Human Services, Veterans’ Services, Foxboro Health Department, and the regional dispatch center to provide information and demonstrations for community members to learn how to prepare for, react during, and know what resources are available after a crisis.
This is a drop-in event, free of charge to the community, which will be held in the Foxboro Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St.
Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin organized this event to highlight September as National Preparedness Month and promote community and family emergency preparedness.
“The goal of this event is to provide training and information to our community so they are better prepared for when a crisis occurs and what services are available to use during and after an emergency” Kenvin said. “By gaining knowledge of basic training on CPR, stopping the bleed, and applying a tourniquet, you are empowered to act quickly to help save the life of a friend or loved one until help arrives.”
Bottle and can drive slated
The Foxboro Lions are doing a Bottle & Can Drive on Saturday, Oct. 22, working with the Foxboro High School Golf Club and Foxboro Boy Scout Troop 32. Residents are asked to put bottles and cans out on Friday night at the end of driveways for pickup.
Church hosts open house
An open house is schcduled at the Unitarian Church of Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4 South Main St., Sharon.
The event is open to all who wish to learn more about the congregation.