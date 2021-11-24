Ed Sullivan of Foxboro, founder of Helmets to Hardhats, was recently honored at a fundraising ceremony hosted by MA Building Trades Unions for helping to raise nearly $40,000 for the program which provides crucial career pathways for military veterans into the union construction trades.
The Massachusetts Building Trades Unions and union contractors donated the nearly $40,000.
Helmets to Hardhats is a national nonprofit that connects National Guard, Reserve and transitioning active-duty military members with meaningful, family-sustaining careers in the union building trades. The Massachusetts Building Trades Council is a longtime supporter of the program, which has placed nearly 1,049 military veterans in union construction jobs statewide since 2007. Nationwide, Helmets to Hardhats has brought over 39,000 veterans into Building Trades Unions.
Sullivan was a building trades union member himself, getting his start as a probationary helper in the Union of Elevator Constructors (IUEC) Local 4 in Boston. He worked his way up, leading him to ascend to the role of business manager of Local 4, IUEC general president, president of the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department, then six years on the AFL-CIO Executive Council. Sullivan tackled countless challenges and won important victories for the union members in the trades, including forging a bridge through Helmets to Hardhats.
"We are honored to work with Helmets to Hardhats and to provide career opportunities for our returning veterans," said Frank Callahan, President of the Massachusetts Building Trades Council. "There will always be a place in the building trades for these brave men and women who epitomize selflessness, discipline, honor and commitment. They embody the values of our unions."
The Massachusetts building trades unions represent the largest workforce in the state, with more than 75,000 men and women holding jobs and benefits with the union building trades, and nearly 250,000 children, spouses, and workers covered by their high-quality union health plans. Their programs such as Building Pathways help ensure everyone can benefit from family-sustaining careers in the union construction trades, including women, people of color and returning veterans.
"Many service members come to us looking for jobs but when we have conversations with them, we explain it's more than just a job, it's the beginning of a new career. It's knowing that as you move forward, opportunities will open for you," said Rob Schwartz, Senior Program Manager of Helmets to Hardhats. "Building Trades apprenticeships open career opportunity doors and Helmets to Hardhats is the bridge that leads veterans to them."
The partnership between Massachusetts Building Trades Council and Helmets to Hardhats has been so successful because both organizations are committed to creating new employment opportunities and ongoing career advancement through extensive training.
"I could never really put into words, the gratitude I feel for this program. It was the avenue I needed at a time when I didn’t know what direction to go," said Michael Howard, a Navy veteran and a foreman with Pipefitters Local 537. "This is a program that can help young men and women, like myself, to facilitate a life beyond our service to this great nation. When we come home, many of us have no idea what we will do. Helmets to Hardhats helps to provide that answer."