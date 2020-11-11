The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, has named Edward Mackey of Foxboro to its board of directors.
“To see so many people in our community go without the basics of food and shelter is distressing to say the least,” Mackey said. “The food crisis in our community is a problem that can be solved and the GBFB mission has the right outline to improve and eventually solve this challenge. I believe I have experience that can help the GBFB meet their mission and I am passionately committed to achieving this goal.”
Mackey joined the GBFB Board of Directors during a historic year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on food insecurity. Feeding America projected back in May that food insecurity would increase by 59% in Eastern Massachusetts in 2020, so that one in eight people are expected to not have access to enough food for three healthy meals a day.
Mackey is the Executive VP of Global Operations for Boston Scientific. He grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts and earned his bachelor’s degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and later his master’s in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.