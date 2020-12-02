More than 30 cars carrying over 50 children and members of the MOMS Club of Foxboro recently participated in a parade in support of the town’s first responders.
The parade, held on Nov. 24, was to show appreciation to the town’s police and fire departments, which has participated in more than 70 birthday parades since March, along with escorting the graduating high school seniors and in other end of the school year celebrations, according to Sarah Dudley, president of the club.
As part of saying thanks, the group raised more than $500 to make gift baskets filled with snacks gift cards for those working on the Thanksgiving holiday to buy dinner.
Conrad’s also donated $50 in gift cards and donated pizzas for the police and fire staff working the night of the parade.