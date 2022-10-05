A Foxboro native, Matt York, is bringing his musical show to town this weekend.
York’s “Highwaymen Songs & Stories” is taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Norfolk Public Library.
The singer/songwriter will perform the songs of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings and tell stories of their careers as part of his “Songs & Stories” series.
The four songwriting legends joined forces in the 1980’s to form the country supergroup The Highwaymen.
However, prior to that, they’d each established themselves as stars and their careers intersected many times since the 1960’s as they collaborated with each other.
York has twice been nominated as Best Male Artist by the New England Music Awards and his 2019 release was named one of the Boston Globe’s best albums of 2019. The album has received radio airplay throughout the world.
“I grew up in Foxboro and have been a traveling musician for many years,” York said.
The Foxboro High School graduate now lives in Pembroke, and has traveled around the U.S. and Canada performing at venues which included a stint on Nashville NBC’s “Today in Nashville.”
York has played in recent years in his hometown at Boyden Public Library and the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, the former Orpheum.
Saturday’s free program is supported in part by a grant from the Norfolk Cultural Council, which receives funding through the Massachusetts Cultural Council.