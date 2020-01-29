Foxboro native and singer-songwriter Matt York is returning for a performance as part of the Boyden Library Concert series at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9.
York, who grew up in Foxboro, graduated from Foxboro High School and now lives in Pembroke, has traveled around the U.S. and Canada performing at venues which recently included a stint on Nashville NBC’s “Today in Nashville.”
The Boston Globe recently named Matt York’s new album “Bruisable Heart” one of its top albums of 2019.
The Boston Herald says of Matt York’s album Boston, Texas that ”the singer-songwriter uses basic building blocks — Buddy Holly’s chords, Hank Williams’ swagger, Steve Earle’s boozy wisdom, Paul Westerberg’s straight-up-drunk wisdom — to construct an album of beauty, optimism and heartbreak.”
York’s new album explores a cross-section of everything from straight-up rock n roll to hints of country.
His album has received radio airplay throughout the world.
His album “Boston, Texas” was named Limelight Magazine’s Debut Album of the Year.”