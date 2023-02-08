From time to time, local police find themselves having to chase down animals when not responding to crimes involving humans.
In Foxboro on Wednesday morning, for instance, people were moo-ved along on Beach Street when police were dispatched to search for two cows who managed to escape from a nearby farm.
The cops looked up and down without finding the bovine escapees. The farm owners were notified and continued the search.
Meanwhile, earlier this week in Norton, Officer Taylor Cross and Sgt. Kevin Schleicher managed to collar two pet dogs who escaped from their home on Bay Road. The guilty dogs were taken back home.