Local police are warning they will be following school buses this week to watch for traffic scofflaws and make sure children are safe.
The stepped up enforcement is occurring during National Bus Safety Week, which started Monday.
Foxboro has over 1,800 children riding school buses every day, according to the police department.
“This week serves as a reminder for students, parents and teachers to keep bus safety in the forefront,” police said in a statement.
Police school resource officers Frank Azevedo and Meg Allen will be working with local school department transportation officials in following various bus routes.
An estimated 10 million drivers across the nation illegally pass school buses each year, according to the National Association of Pupil Transportation.