The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will hold its caucus 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St., Foxboro to elect delegates to the State Republican Convention on May 21 in Springfield. Snow date will be Feb. 10, same time and location.
Anyone who is a registered Republican voter as of Dec. 31, 2021 is eligible to be elected as a delegate or alternate delegate. To be considered as a delegate, or for more information, please e-mail the chairperson of the FRTC at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com