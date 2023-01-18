Foxboro resident Fran Smith, 83, recently got a big, welcome surprise at the Plainville Senior Center — drawing a “perfect hand” in cribbage. The perfect hnad is worth the maximum score of 29 points and consists of all four 5 cards and a jack. The odds of getting one are about 1 in 200,000. “My husband played his whole life, God rest his soul, and never got one,” said Smith. She has been playing cribbage for about 50 years, ever since her husband first introduced it to her, and this is her first perfect hand. “It’s good for the brain, gives it a little exercise,” Smith said of cribbage. She now plays twice weekly at the Plainville and Foxboro senior centers. The Plainville cribbage group meets every Monday, the one in Foxboro every Friday morning.