Two Foxboro women who are members of the Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild will have their work represented in “A Community Of Quilters” Quilt Show — a showcase of over 150 quilts at Blue Hills Vocational School in Canton this weekend.
Monique Whitten has been quilting for 34 years after taking a class and continues to quilt because it gives her a creative outlet.
At prior guild shows Whitten won awards for her quilts, including a first place award for Victorian Village and a third place award for Love Bird Lane.
Mary Peterson made her first quilt block with a group of fellow nurses who assembled a quilt for one of the nuns at the local convent. She “joined this group in 1987 to meet weekly for hand sewing and quilting”
Peterson enjoys making and giving handmade gifts. She says she finds quilting to be “relaxing and a fun creative outlet, while enjoying the camaraderie of Peterson is also an award-winning quilter, taking third place for hand quilting for “Birthday Butterflies” at the 2017 guild show.
Visitors to the March 18-19 show can admire their quilts and purchase some of the handmade items at the boutique.
The Quilt Show gallery of handmade quilts, in a variety of artful styles and colors, is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, payable by cash or check.
Additional activities show includes Raffle Baskets, Quilts for sale and on Silent Auction, a Raffle Quilt, Fiber Art Vendors, a representation of the approximate 100 comfort quilts per year donated to local community organizations, a Boutique of handmade items, including this year’s special Postcard Quilts and wall art quilts.
There is a Sew A Block activity for anyone to try their hand at sewing and participate in creating a Comfort Quilt. Guild members will be available to answer questions and explain quilting, assist with the quilt.