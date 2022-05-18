The Foxboro Rotary Club is offering competitive scholarships designed to help residents improve their well-being through directed post-secondary education. An approved course of study may include two- or four-year college, post-high school vocational programs or a non-traditional course of study.
Rotary is a worldwide network of inspired individuals who translate their passions into relevant social causes to change lives in communities. The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Any resident or person affiliated with the Foxboro community demonstrating the ideals of Rotary’s "Service Above Self" and needing financial support is eligible for a Rotary Scholarship Grant for any approved course of study. Depending on the year, the group typically awards 3 to 5 scholarships of approximately $1,000 each.
Questions? Contact Brian Quinn at bquinn3349@icloud.com
The deadline for the application is the end of May. The form can be downloaded from www.FoxboroRotary.org