Foxboro’s Jeremy Collins, who was voted off the CBS reality TV series “Survivor: Winners at Wars” last week, competed hard in Wednesday night’s Season 40 finale, when 14 castaways were given a chance to get back into the game. But alas, he fell short. He and the other castaways couldn’t overcome the advantages that Natalie Anderson had earned on the “Edge of Extinction.” That’s a separate island in Fiji where those voted off had been waiting for a chance to rejoin the game. Collins, however, was a member of the jury of 16 former contestants who chose the winner, and the $2 million prize that went with it. He was one of four people to vote for Anderson, but Tony Vlachos won the game by a 12-4 margin.