The national non-profit School Nutrition Association has named Jane Rice, cook manager at Charles G. Taylor Elementary, the Northeast regional Manager of the Year. This award is considered the highest honor a school nutrition manager can receive and recognizes cafeteria managers who have demonstrated dedication and ingenuity to improve her or his school meal program. While the nomination process began before widespread COVID-19 school closures, SNA also recognizes the expansive efforts of school nutrition managers on the frontlines of current emergency feeding programs, ensuring needy students continue to access healthy meals.
Rice is known for her abilities to positively transform the school kitchen and elementary cafeteria experience. She encouraged the food service director to seek out grant funding to purchase their first tower garden for her kitchen. Jane worked with maintenance staff to create a viewing window in the kitchen wall so students can watch their food grow. She has become the district champion and expert of the garden towers, advising staff members and encouraging an additional eight towers purchased throughout the district. With Rice's guidance, the district is now growing lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and herbs in the towers, which is used on school menus, saving money on produce and showing students how to garden. She will bring her knowledge and garden tower skills to a future SNA National Conference, presenting on the benefits of indoor gardening in schools.
Rice brings a sense of excitement and fun through theme days like “Beach Day” and “Talk Like A Pirate Day.” Staff and students wear costumes, the cafeteria and serving lines are decorated and special menu items are featured. She invites special guests from the community to serve students their meals.
An advocate for students with special dietary needs, Rice loves to try new recipes and identify healthy options for students with celiac disease, dairy and other allergies. She presents to kindergarten parents at the opening of school each year, answering questions and helping them navigate the lunchroom service lines. She often volunteers at Parent Teacher Organization events and speaks at meetings to give parents a better idea of how the school meal programs work for their children. For years, Rice has run an after-school and summer school enrichment cooking class for students, teaching how to make personal pizzas, cinnamon buns, smoothies, and reverse chocolate strawberries.
Rice insists on "role switching" with her assistant cooks, allowing them a chance to build confidence and experience a day running the kitchen. Having a small kitchen of three employees, she understands the need for cross training. Rice is also very involved in her local SNA chapter, receiving the “Golden Spatula” award from the chapter for her service.
In addition to SNA, she volunteers as a Girl Scout Troop leader for two troops, cooks at the Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast and Booster Club’s Touch Down Breakfast and works at the Community Farm Stand weekly during the summer.
“Jane Rice is the kind of manager you hope to have; someone who creates a positive environment for staff and offers healthy food and warm smiles to students,” said SNA President Gay Anderson, SNS. “Her creativity and dedication to trying new things ensures her program is constantly evolving and improving.”