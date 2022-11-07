Leah Gibson, chairperson of the Foxboro Select Board, will speak during a meeting of the Republican Town Committee at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10
Gibson will make a brief presentation outlining the board’s role in the town’s governance and its objectives for the upcoming fiscal year. She will then take questions from the audience.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St., Foxboro. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.