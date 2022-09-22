Join us on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a festive and fun-filled day trip to Newport, RI. We will be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 8:30 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 58 Carpenter Street.
We will begin the day with a morning tour of the “Breakers” mansion. The holiday décor is sure to impress and put you in the Christmas spirit. Following our tour, we will have lunch at the Atlantic Resort. For lunch, you have a meal choice of Baked Stuffed Scrod or Chicken Piccata.
After lunch, we are back to the mansions for a tour of the beautiful Marble House. Following this visit we will be back on the bus and head to the Festival of Lights at the LaSalette Shrine before heading back to Foxboro.
The cost is $121 per person for Foxborough residents and $126 for non-residents. Sign-up for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on September 29, and sign-up for nonresidents with payment will begin on Oct. 13.
ESTATE PLANNING TOOLBOX
On Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2p.m., Marsdon Lawn will be at the senior center to present a program on “Estate Planning Toolbox.”
This program will teach you how to use all the tools in your estate planning toolbox.
You may have heard before that an estate plan includes a Will, POA, HCP and trust, but in this workshop, you will learn from real life success stories of how you use each document.
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia.
Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising.
The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
FREE FITNESS CLASSES
From October 3rd through the 14th, all punch card eligible programs at the senior center will be free of charge for everyone.
We hope you will all take a chance and try a new program to stay active before our winter season begins!
So stop by and try something new.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on October 3 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m.
All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience.
We will explore fun and familiar songs.
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining u for this event.
UKULELE CLASSES – MIXED LEVEL
Join us for an 8-week program of Ukulele Classes at the senior center on the following 8 Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m.: Oct. 11,18, 25, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29 & Dec. 13. Participants should have some experience, and should have completed the beginner ukulele class (but it is not required).
The cost is $75 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
Don’t miss out on the fun!
SECRETS OF THE COLOSSEUM
A new National Geographic series follows archaeologists on the front line, as they unearth Roman treasures across the world.
Join us on Monday, Oct. 3 at 2:15 p.m. as we watch the episode, “Secrets of the Colosseum.”
In this episode, archaeologists reveal how the colosseum came to symbolize the might of Rome.
Please sign up in advance.
HOW A LITTLE COLOR AND A BRUSH CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
On Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m., artist Lynn Atwood will share a bit of her background and the benefits of painting, which includes improved cognitive functioning, dexterity, meeting people, self expression, the joy of creativity and much more!
Sign up in advance to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The next clinic will be held on Friday, Oct. 7.
The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30.
Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
CRANBERRIES: NEW ENGLAND’S BOUNTY
Native Americans introduced European settlers to cranberries near what is now Plymouth.
They used the versatile fruit for food, dye and medicine. The settlers learned to harvest wild cranberries and came to rely on them for nutrients and for bartering with their Native American neighbors.
This presentation on “cranberries” by author Anthony Sammarco will be held at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
Anthony will give us an insight into this incredible fruit that by the late 18th century were used to cure scurvy, and by the 20th century cranberries were big business from juice as well as sauce, and would become inseparable from turkey at Thanksgiving.
Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING FOR SENIORS
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program “Strength and Conditioning for Seniors” on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m.
This program is designed to combat osteopenia (start of bone loss) and sarcopenia (start of muscle loss).
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF, SSN.
The classes will be held on the following Thursdays: October 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10.
The cost is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
MEN”S FITNESS
The next six-week session of Men’s Fitness will begin on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10:35 a.m.
This program is designed to help senior males move and feel better.
We’ll combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility.
The classes will be held on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 & 10 and the cost is $42 per person.
This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Sept. 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m.
Sign up in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m.
The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session.
Call us to sign up.
PSYCHIC MEDIUM DR. CATHY RIPLEY GREENE
Psychic Medium, Dr. Cathy Ripley Greene, will be back at the senior center once again on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cathy’s mission, and her gift, is to help others find clarity and inspiration through their connection to spirit.
If you’ve always wondered, now is the time to join our group session.
The cost is $20 per person, and a limited number of tickets are currently on sale at the senior center.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxborough Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours.
Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. Septembers’ meal will be Chicken Broccoli & Ziti with Pesto Vegetables and Caesar Salad.
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxborough Senior Center?
Starting Sept. 23, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center on the 4th Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
SHINE PRESENTATION
Join HESSCO SHINE representative, Stewart Broder, at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. as he answers your questions on Open Enrollment in a group setting. Don’t miss this opportunity to get your Medicare questions answered during this Open Enrollment period. Call to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
“ROTTEN” DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.