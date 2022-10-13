Please join us for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for Non-Residents. The tickets are now on sale and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
PUMPKIN CARVING
Fall is here! Even if you aren’t the world’s best pumpkin carver, we invite you to join us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to carve pumpkins with us.
These pumpkins will decorate the Foxboro Common during Foxboro Recreation’s “Uncommon Pumpkin Patch” and Halloween Parade. Pumpkins, tools, stencils and basic instructions will be provided.
Please sign up in advance and join us for some fun.
DOWNSIZE OR STAY
Are you making a decision whether to downsize or stay in your current home? Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2:15 p.m. when we will talk about making this decision. This conversation, hosted by Team Impressa, LLC is about the options available to seniors to help them decide if they can stay in their homes or downsize. The program is based on the personal experience of the presenters, each of whom took a different path, and the resources they discovered along the way. Sign up to reserve your seat.
SAFE DRIVING COURSE
The AARP will be offering a Safe Driving Course at the senior center on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. This course will provide a review of driving skills and techniques, as well as strategies and tips to help you adjust to normal age-related changes that may affect your driving ability. The primary goals of this course is to help reduce your likelihood of getting into a motor vehicle collision. The cost is $20 per person and must be paid at the time you register for the course.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, Oct. 21, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon.
Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body.
Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology.
The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SCAMS & FRAUD SERIES
On Tuesdays, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. (the 3rd Tuesday of each month), the AARP series “Scams and Fraud” will be held at the senior center.
This 3-part series will focus on identifying and protecting yourself from scams 1) in emails, 2) on the phone, and 3) on the internet.
Each meeting will include a follow-up discussion. Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Oct 26.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. October’s meal will be a taco bar.
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Jake n Joe’s Restaurant in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Oct. 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia.
Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising.
The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair?
If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
PSYCHIC MEDIUM CATHY RIPLEY GREENE
Psychic Medium Cathy Ripley Greene, will be back at the senior center once again on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cathy’s mission, and her gift, is to help others find clarity and inspiration through their connection to spirit.
If you’ve always wondered, now is the time to join our group session.
The cost is $20 per person, and a limited number of tickets are currently on sale at the senior center.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxboro Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023.
Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours. Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
SHINE PRESENTATION
Join HESSCO SHINE representative, Stewart Broder, at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. as he answers your questions on Open Enrollment in a group setting.
Don’t miss this opportunity to get your Medicare questions answered during this Open Enrollment period.
Call to sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Oct. 19 & 26 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
REVERSE THE AGING PROCESS II
Reverse the Aging Process II is a 6-week program that is a continuation of Reverse the Aging Process I.
This program will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Oct. 17, 24 31, Nov. 7, 14 & 21 and is facilitated by Steve Avellino. The cost for the 6 sessions is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
TRACY’S TREASURES FALL CRAFT
Join crafter extraordinaire, Tracy Rozak, on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. as she guides us through creating a beautiful fall-themed craft.
Please sign up in advance.
INTEGRITY EYE CARE
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m., Dr. Christina Herald, a mobile geriatric optometrist and founder of Integrity Eye Care will be at the senior center.
Her mission is to help prevent social isolation by helping seniors connect through vision.
In this presentation, Dr. Herald will provide important information on eye diseases and how to keep your eyes healthy.
This program will be held during the Low Vision Support Group, but is open to all who are interested. B
ring your questions to this important educational program where we will have the opportunity for a great discussion on eye health.
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
OCTOBER MOVIES
The theme for our October movies is “Steve Carell Dramas.” The following movies will be shown on Thursdays at the senior center at 1 p.m.;
Oct. 20 – “The Way, Way Back” – An introverted teen’s dreaded summer vacation is transformed when he lands a job with the screwball crew of a local water park. (Filmed at Water Wizz in East Wareham.
Oct. 27 – “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” – Steve Carell and Keira Knightley form an unlikely bond as Armageddon looms in the form of a killer asteroid in this unique, funny tale.
HOLIDAY IN A BOX FOR THE HOMELESS
New Life Furniture Bank of Massachusetts is located in Walpole and provides gently used household furnishings to individuals and families to help transition out of homelessness.
Please join us on Monday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. and help us to box up some holiday décor to bring the holiday spirit to a client’s new home.
New Life volunteers will provide all the holiday items and packing materials.
Many hands make light work. Bring your holiday spirit.
Sign up to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program.
During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions.
Call us to set up an appointment.