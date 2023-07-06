Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends.
Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiin Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée.
The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE DAY
Everyone loves Strawberry shortcake! Come join us to celebrate summer and enjoy a small strawberry shortcake with friends at the senior center on Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. We’ll even overload it with whipped cream if you’d like! Please sign up in advance with your payment of $1 per person.
NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY
Hot Dog Day returns to the senior center on Wednesday, July 19. Have you ever tried a Pearl All Beef Frank? Well… your life is about to change. Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with us while enjoying a ¼ lb Pearl Hot Dog with friends. The cost is $2 per person. There will be 2 seatings, so when you sign up with your payment, please choose the 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. seating.
“BECOMING” VIDEO DOCUMENTARY SERIES
On Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., starting July 14, we will be showing the video documentary series “Becoming.” This series chronicles the origin stores of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. The Friday morning programs are as follows: July 14 – Rob Gronkowski; July 21 – Anthony Davis; July 28 – Adam Devine; Aug. 4 – Candace Parker; Aug. 11 – Caleb McLaughlin; Aug. 18 – Colbie Caillat; Aug. 25 – Nick Kroll; Sept. 1 – Julianne Hough; Sept. 8 – Nick Cannon, and; Sept 15 – Ashley Tisdale. Sign up for some or all of the “Becoming”episodes.
MEET THE NEW VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has been in the process of hiring a new Veteran Service Officer to lead the Veterans’ Services Division of the Human Services Department.
At the present time, the new VSO has yet to be chosen, however, we hope to have a new VSO very soon and wanted to make sure the community had a time to meet the new VSO as soon as possible. So join us on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3:45 p.m. at the senior center to meet our new Veteran Service Officer.
JULY SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, July 26.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. July’s meal will be Meatloaf, Fingering Potatoes and a Salad. The cost is now $8 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
ALAN AMES THINKS HE’S FUNNY
Join comedian and Foxboro resident, Alan Ames, as he tells jokes and stories at the senior center on Wednesday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. Alan will share his experience starting a journey into stand-up comedy at 70 years old. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM & THE RED LION INN
We still have a few openings left if you’d like to join us on our trip to Stockbridge and a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum.
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:15 a.m., we will be leaving Foxboro and travel by motorcoach to Stockbridge where we will start our day with a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum.
This museum presents the world’s largest collection of Norman Rockwell art.
Experience Rockwell’s art, life and legacy in the artist’s picturesque New England hometown – Stockbridge, nestled in the rich Berkshires.
After our visit, enjoy a delicious lunch at The Red Lion Inn located in the heart of the Berkshires.
You will have the choice of Chicken Pot Pie with flaky top or Meatloaf served open faced with gravy. Each will include a salad of Berkshire greens, Coffee/Tea and Warm Fruit Crisp for dessert.
This historic inn is filled with New England charm, and has hosted quite a few presidents over the years. After lunch, there will be time to visit some of the quaint local shops before departing for home.
The cost is $131 for Foxboro residents and $136 for non-residents. Registration for this trip has begun.
BASIC PICTURE EDITING ON YOUR IPhONE OR IPAD
Would you like to learn how to use the basic photo editing features in your Photos App? Join Lori Capone at the senior center on Tuesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. for a fun and informative workshop on basic photo editing. Please sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, July 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SUMMER SERIES
On Mondays, June 26 through July 24, from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be a series of 5-weekly group session for seniors which will focus on wellness, leisure activities, social-emotional well-being and more!
Group sessions will be coordinated by Bay Path University Graduate Student and Foxboro resident, Emily Nichols.
Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
TRIP TO IRELAND IN 2024
On June 22 to July 1, 2024, we will be traveling on a 10 day/9 night trip to Ireland. We’ll be starting off in Dublin and traveling on to Kilkenny, Waterford, Killarney, Limerick and Galway. Along the way we’ll be visiting the Blarney Stone, Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher, ending the trip with an overnight stay on the stately grounds of Cabra Castle. The cost is $4,129 per person/double, $4,729 per single, and $4,099 per person/triple. Registration for Foxboro residents will begin at Noon on Monday, July 10 and sign-up for non-residents will begin at Noon on Tuesday, July 11. Trip flyers with all the travel details are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
JACK CRAIG – SONGS OF SUMMER
Celebrate the “Good Old Summertime” by singing a collection of great summer songs with Jack Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. From “My Old Kentucky Home” (1853) to the “Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” (1962), songwriters have captured all the elements of the season. Sing of summer nights, tides, harbor lights, old Cape Cod, a heat wave, and much more, as you recall…”The Things We Did Last Night.” Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: July 7, 21 and 28. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music.
Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
HOME SAFETY
Steven Kiley, Home Care Consultant from Home Instead, will be on hand at the senior center on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. to discuss guidelines and recommendations for home safety as well as a checklist to maximize safety and independence.
Be sure to sign up in advance and join us for this informational program.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s. Call us to sign up by Monday, July 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home!
The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: July 10 (Needle Felting), July 24 (Fun with Acrylics – dress in old clothes!), Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting).
This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.