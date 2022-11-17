Members of the Foxboro Senior Center Walking Club took advantage of the great weather to explore Foxboro’s ponds and reservoir recently. Pictured, left to right, are Kathy Kelley, Evie Cahill, Susan Liebman, Ed Miller, Alice Murphy, Nancy Sesay, Mary Ellen Keough, Diane Pennellatore, Maureen O’Rourke, Janice Foscaldo, Lin Yu, Barbara Palie and Dainne Klein.