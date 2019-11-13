The Foxboro-Sharon Knights of Columbus Council 6063 had a very successful Tootsie Roll Drive, an annual event held on Columbus Day weekend every year.
Members stand on the Foxboro Common, Stop and Shop in Foxboro, Shaw’s in Sharon, and Dunkin’ Donuts in Foxboro, and give out Tootsie Rolls to everyone who donates.
This year, more than $4,500 was raised to help fund projects for intellectually and physically disabled children and adults, member Sean Whyte said.
Whyte thanked the 30 volunteers who participated in the drive, as well as a thank Stop and Shop in Foxboro, Shaw’s in Sharon, and Dunkin’ Donuts near Stop and Shop.