FOXBORO -- A local resident is swiftly moving along with his plans to become a doctor.
Jonathan Carnino was recently honored with the Professional Contribution Award from Boston University College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences: Sargent College at an online Senior Awards reception.
The award is given to students who show great potential professionally through scholarship, research, clinical experience, and promotion of one’s program to the community.
A graduate of Foxboro High School, Carnino graduated from BU with a bachelor of science in human physiology.
“I have mentored several successful PhD students, post-doctoral fellows, and junior faculties in my laboratory, and Jonathan is exceptional, reflected by his motivation on doing research, his outstanding bench work technique, thinking process, and excellent writing skills” said Dr. Yang Jin, associate professor at Boston University School of Medicine. “He has a remarkable background and is extraordinarily prepared, motivated, and excited to pursue careers as a researcher and scientist.”
During his time at BU, Carnino was a member of BU Global Medical Brigades and a research assistant in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Unit at Boston University School of Medicine. He also worked as a research assistant through the University of Tokyo where he had the opportunity to present research at the 2017 International Stem Cell conference in Boston.
Carnino’s hospital experience includes working as a medical scribe for Scribe America at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s, as a patient care assistant for Boston Children’s Hospital, and as a certified nursing assistant for Morton Hospital in Taunton.
He has also served as a summer school tutor Saturday mornings, teaching advanced math to students in grades 1 to 8, and he created a summer STEM curriculum to teach students in grades 1 to 5 basic science principles.
“Being a student leader has demanded a high level of accountability, a constant urge to continuously succeed, and an unmatched focus on discipline,” Carnino said. “However, I’ve learned these characteristics aren’t what makes a great leader. A great leader is more focused on the success of their team rather than their own personal success.”
Next up, Carnino plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a physician focused on research.