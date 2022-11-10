Join us on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m., when Foxboro’s Veterans’ Services will be presenting a Veterans Day Celebration at the Foxboro High School. There will be a musical performance by the “American Bombshells” and the special keynote speaker will be Silver Star Recipient Johnathan Hill. Don’t miss this opportunity to pay tribute to our veterans!
WHERE TO NEXT? FALL OF 2023
It is time to start planning your Fall 2023 travel. Join us on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. and come to hear from a travel representative about our upcoming trip to Santa Fe. Additionally, program attendees will vote on where we will travel to in Spring 2024. Sign up and reserve your seat.
DREAM JOB AT THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. when Foxboro resident Jim Murphy will be at the senior center to tell us about his 15 years of experience working in the New England Patriots’ locker room and equipment room at Gillette Stadium. Jim has many interesting stories to tell and his personal memorabilia will also be on display. Sign up in advance and don’t miss out!
KRIPALA YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the UNION between body, mind and spirit. Join us for the next 8-week session of Yoga classes at the senior center on the following 8 Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Nov. 18, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 30, Jan. 6, 13 & 20. Everyone is welcome just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Sign up in advance. The cost is $53 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Nov. 16, Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Monday, Nov. 21, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
FRIENDSGIVING
The modern tradition of “Friendsgiving” is a great way for friends to gather for a meal prior to Thanksgiving. This year our Friendsgiving at the senior center will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Come and join your friends for a great turkey sandwich with all the fixings. The cost is $3 per person and the payment is due at the time you sign up.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for November’s Movie Days at the senior center is “The Crown.” Two episodes of “The Crown will be shown at 1 p.m. an 1:55 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. – “Windsor” – With Elizabeth in a new role, Philip tries to assert some power. Churchill wants to delay the coronation. King George’s disgraced brother arrives.
Nov. 17 at 1:55 p.m. – “Act of God” – When dense smog cripples London for days and creates a serious health hazard, Chruchill’s inaction leaves him vulnerable to his political enemies.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
WINE BOTTLE PAINTING CLASS
Get creative before the holidays. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at at 2 p.m. you can join us in creating a nice centerpiece for your upcoming diners. Foxboro resident Leah Snow will be on hand to guide you through designing your lovely artwork. Paint will be provided but please bring your own wine bottle (de-labeled). Sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
SECRETS OF ROME’S GREAT WALL
On Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. we will be showing the new National Geographic film presentation “Secrets of Rome’s Great Wall” where experts reveal the chilling secrets of life and death on “Hadrian’s Wall.” Sign up in advance.
MEDIGAP/MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., representatives from Blue Cross will be at the senior center for a presentation on MediGap/Medicare Advantage Plans. This program is geared to individuals on Medicare and will focus on the differences between MediGap and Medicare Advantage plans. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
SCAMS & FRAUD SERIES
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. join us for the 3rd part of the AARP series of “Scams & Frauds.” This part 3 program will focus on identifying and protecting yourself from scams on the internet and will include a follow-up discussion. Please sign up in advance.
HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW PAVILION
Please join us for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar. The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for Non-Residents. The tickets are now on sale and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
CULTURAL DANCE
Join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
‘ROTTEN’ DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Conrad’s Restaurant in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Nov. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, Nov. 18, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. November’s meal will be Breakfast for Dinner! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.