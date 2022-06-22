The 2021 annual Drinking Water Quality Report for the town of Foxboro is now available to the public. Though some data was not collected before the February deadline, samples collected in March do indicate that the town is meeting drinking water standards, according to the report. The complete report can be found at foxboroughma.gov. Additionally, the public is encouraged to participate in community decisions regarding drinking water by attending monthly board meetings. For specific dates and times for upcoming meetings, call 508-543-1209 or go to the Water and Sewer Department page of the town website.