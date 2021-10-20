The Foxborough Historical Society will host Janet Rodgers's performance about Irena Gut, a young, Catholic, Polish girl who saved the lives of 12 young Jewish professionals from extermination by the Nazis during WW II, on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The presentation, called “In My Hands,” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
This epic performance poem tells the true story of Gut, who after saving the lives of 12 young Jewish professionals from extermination by the Nazis during WW II was, after Poland was taken over by the Soviets, saved by them.