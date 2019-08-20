The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.
Light German fare such as pretzels with mustard, Bratwurst, pork meatball schnitzel and apple strudel is served while guests listen to German music and sample from a choice of 100 different beers and wine.
There is a silent auction and raffle items to raise funds for scholarships.
“Thanks to our generous sponsor, Route One Wine and Spirits, we are able to host this fun event that benefits the children we provide enrichment, sports, music, and art scholarships to in this area.” Rachel Calabrese, executive director and founder of ConfiKids said.
Money raised goes towTickets are on sale for $45 until Oct. 1. The price after that date will increase to $55 per person.
They can be obtained at www.confikids.org.
Marc Civilinski, owner of Route One Wine and Spirits said: “To know that the funds we raise go directly to kids taking programs for art, music, sports and more can not make us prouder of the efforts we put into this event.”