The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will host free showings of the classic holiday movie “White Christmas” at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are complimentary but required to attend. They can be reserved online at orpheum.org. The theater will host a series of free movie showings this holiday season, sponsored by Campos Homes. Next up: “Frozen 2” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Annual holiday lights contest
The Foxboro Jaycees are holding their third annual Holiday Lights Contest this month. Foxboro residents are invited to decorate the exteriors of their houses or businesses and compete to win in one of eight categories. There will be the “Bing Crosby” award for the most traditional, classic or old-fashioned display; the “Martha Stewart” award for a display elegant, low-key and tasteful; the “Over-the-Rainbow” award, which requires all colors of the rainbow be used; the “Toy Land” award, requiring the use of animatronics, air-inflated decorations or things that move; the “WOW Factor” award, given to the most creative or original display; the “Miracle on 34th Street” award for the best-decorated business; and the “Clark Griswold” award, presented to the most over-the-top display. There will also be a “People’s Choice” award. The public is invited to vote for a winner by emailing deco@foxborojaycees.org. Deadline to enter the contest is 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. To enter, email a name, street address, email address and phone number to deco@foxborojaycees.org. Judging will take place during the evenings from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21.