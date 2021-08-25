SATURDAY, AUG. 28 FROM 9-11 A.M.
Once again the Friends are holding a book drive at the library. The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books for the fall, spring, and ongoing book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming.
The special event will be a curbside contactless drop off outside of the main entrance.
Contact the library at 508-543-1245 for more information.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, PAYSON PLAYGROUND
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 AND SEPT. 9 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee. Please bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair. Please register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Events Calendar if you'd like to be added to the Story Time email list.
NANCY’S BOOK CLUB
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 AT 10 A.M. IN THE FULLER CONFERENCE ROOM
Nancy’s Book Club will be discussing “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. “At the end of the Second World War, Cyril Conroy combines luck and a single canny investment to begin an enormous real estate empire, propelling his family from poverty to enormous wealth. His first order of business is to buy the Dutch House, a lavish estate in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia. Meant as a surprise for his wife, the house sets in motion the undoing of everyone he loves” – Goodreads. Call the library at 508-543-1245 if you’re interested in joining Nancy’s Book Club, or just want to place the book on hold to read.
FOXBORO GARDEN CLUB PROGRAM AT BOYDEN LIBRARY
MONDAY, SEPT. 13 AT 10 A.M. IN THE COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM
The Foxboro Garden Club will be hosting speaker Sean Kent of the Mass. Audubon Society who will present a program on “The Secret Life of Migratory Birds.” This is for Foxboro club members, other garden club members as well as the general public and if interested, residents of the Doolittle Home.
LIBRARY FINES
Boyden Library will be reinstating fines for material that is brought back late starting Sept.1. For books the fine is 5o cents per day. For Friends Rental books the fine is 25 cents per day. A full list of fines can be viewed on our website at https://boydenlibrary.org/about/policies.php
LIBRARY HOURS, ETC.
LABOR DAY HOLIDAY HOURS
The Boyden Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.