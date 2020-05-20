Funding for Kanopy was restored by the Friends of Boyden Library at their May meeting, so everyone can continue to enjoy this popular streaming service. View award-winning documentaries, animation, great indie and foreign films, classic movies, and kids content.
Access Kanopy videos through your web browser, mobile device, tablet, or TV. It is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast. Titles are always available and they check out for 72 hours. You can checkout 5 Kanopy titles per month. A library card is required.
In addition to Kanopy, the Friends also voted to add a Creativebug subscription to their many wonderful contributions to the library. Creativebug is an online resource, featuring a multitude of instructional arts and crafts video workshops. All workshops are taught by experts and new classes are frequently added. A library card is required.
Need assistance? Contact a librarian on our newly-added communications feature, “Pure Chat.” Go to the library web page and click on the dialog icon. Be sure to include your name and email address. If we are unable to chat live, someone on staff will answer your question as soon as possible.
Kanopy, Creativebug, and Pure Chat can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org.
Online at boydenlibrary.org
Here is what you will find at www.boydenlibrary.org (library cards required):
A large selection of digital books are available through Boyden’s ebook collection. Click on OverDrive eBooks to get started.
Ancestry Library Edition. Genealogists will find censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps, and more.
Clink on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content, available for adults and kids, can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs. Foxboro patrons can stream up to 5 hours of music per day or download 3 selections per week. A children’s section is also available.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the Children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and multi-media features to keep kids busy for hours. And don’t forget about TumbleBooks which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the Children’s Department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks (left column, bottom.)
What’s on Facebook
Go to facebook.com/BoydenLibrary or www.boydenlibrary.org and click the Facebook icon. Like the page and receive library updates as they are available.
In addition to stories presented by the children’s staff, there are updates from library director Manny Leite and library announcements. There are also links to fun and educational sites which support at-home learning as well as literature-based activities. Also see Miss Kacee’s Sixty-Second Science features, shared from Boyden’s Instagram page.
What’s on Instagram
Follow us on our new Instagram home: boyden_library.
You’ll find Miss Kacee’s Sixty Second activities, directions to library Facebook activities, and cozy pictures from within the library.
Friends announcements
Friends of Boyden Library May Book Sale has been postponed.
Keep up with the Friends through their May Newsletter. Go to www.boydenlibray.org and click on Friends of the Library to find the link.
General information
Stories with Mrs. Rossetti and Miss Kacee can be found on the library Facebook page. For those who are not on Facebook, links to the stories can be found on the Events Calendar at www.boydenlibrary.org. Look for new Facebook story postings on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Links to stories will remain on the Events Calendar for 6 days from the day they are recorded.
Please note that the library book drops are closed. Do not leave library material or donations outdoors. The loan period for materials currently checked out has been extended and overdue fines won’t be charged for the time the library is closed. If an item was placed on hold after March 16, the hold will be suspended until after the library reopens. ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice. However, library WiFi service is available in the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Feel free to email staff with any questions. We thank you for your support of the Boyden Library and we will continue to provide updates through our website and social media channels. Stay well, everyone!