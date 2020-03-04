Helix eSports announced that the gaming center’s Patriot Place location is now open to the public.
The new complex is in the former Showcase Live venue next to the Showcase Cinema de Lux and features more than 100 PC gaming stations, high-end gaming and network infrastructure and more than 30 consoles open to the public daily for social, school, competitive and casual gameplay. Helix has also partnered with SaberVR to offer patrons immersive virtual reality games and experiences spanning hundreds of game titles and genres. Educational programs will also be available onsite to enable the next generation of virtual reality architects and developers, according to the announcement.
The official gaming center of the Boston Uprising and sitting next to the Uprising’s new practice facility, Helix guests can experience playing the esports alongside Overwatch professionals. Gamers of all skills and interest levels seven days a week and be open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
“We are looking forward to beginning the next chapter of Helix eSports with our new flagship location at Patriot Place,” said Murphy Vandervelde, CEO of Helix eSports. “Working with world class brands like Kraft Sports & Entertainment and the Boston Uprising will enable us to continue to deliver a professional esports experience for everyone. We are excited to be the central hub for all things gaming and esports in New England.”