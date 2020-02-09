Country superstar Garth Brooks made the latest stop on his Dive Bar Tour last Wednesday night at Patriot Place’s Six String Grill & Stage.
Taking the stage shortly after 8 p.m., the seven-time Country Music Association Awards’ Entertainer of the Year performed in front of 900 fans for over an hour, Patriot Place reports.
Tickets to the event were not available for purchase and in order to gain admission, fans had to win them from country radio stations from across New England.
Through his 75-minute set, Brooks and his band members on the fiddle, guitar and drums performed his latest single “Dive Bar,” top hits “The Thunder Rolls” and “Two Pina Coladas” and wrapped up the evening with smash hits “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.”
Brooks also went off the setlist, performing covers of George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishing in the Dark.” Additionally, in recognition of Brooks’ 58th birthday on Feb. 7, fans interrupted his set for an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
The Foxborough stop was originally planned for Dec. 2, but postponed due to inclement weather. The Six String show marked the latest stop on Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour that has traveled throughout the country, with performances in Illinois, California, Texas, Florida, Ohio and New Jersey. Brooks will be back on the road at Detroit’s Ford Field on Feb. 22 as part of his stadium tour.