Our Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise class will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. This one hour exercise class will travel through time on the “soul train” and we’ll chair dance to clean-cut hip hop and R&B songs. We will be using creative props, such as drums and the African maracas, to help make our soul train journey come to life. Thank you to the Foxboro Cultural Council for funding this program presented by MusicDance.edu. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
VLADIMIR PUTIN – CORRUPT, COMPETENT, BRUTAL AND AN ENIGMA
Join us on Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. for a look at the career of Vladimir Putin, as an autocrat who is corrupt, competent and an environmentalist. Presented by Henry Quinlan, this program will focus on the ongoing Russia/Ukrainian War, its origins and possible resolutions, the role of China supporting Russia’s goals, the opening of the Northern Passage and the impact on international trade, and a look into Russia’s possible future. Henry has been involved with the former Soviet Union and Russia since 1986, has traveled to the region more than 60 times and lived in Moscow from 1990 to 1995. During one questioning by the FBI, Henry was once asked “How does it feel to be a friend of Putin’s.” Please sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
STABILIZATION FOR SENIORS II
Join us for our new 6-week program, Stabilization for Seniors II, with Steve Avellino on Mondays or Thursdays. This program is a continuation and a follow-up for the Stabilization for Seniors I class. The program is designed to work for the smaller stabilizer muscles of the body. Stabilizers start at the feet and end at the base of the skull and are great for balance, stability and overall joint health. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays.
The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 on the following Mondays: April 11, 25, May 2, 9, 16 & 23. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5 & 12. The cost for the Monday or Thursday program is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering a Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays at 10:35 a.m., beginning April 7. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better.
We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5 & 12. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
EARLY BEGINNER MAH JONGG
Starting on April 1 and continuing every Friday at 9 a.m., there will be an Early Beginner Mah Jongg program at the senior center. This early beginner Mah Jongg free play group is for players who have only just recently started learning and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played Mah Jongg for many years. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, April 4 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the book club, sign up in advance.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on April 4 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, April 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
HEART TO HOME MEAL
The team at Heart to Home Meals is offering a free hot dinner on Wednesday, April 6 at 4:45 p.m. to the lovely seniors of Foxboro.
The meals are frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you’re ready to heat and enjoy. You can choose between a honey rosemary chicken with a side of sweet potatoes and peas, or fish Florentine, haddock with cheddar cheese and spinach sauce with red-skinned potatoes and carrots. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to take home a frozen Heart to Home Meal.
HEARTSAVER CPR
Be prepared for an emergency. Take the Heartsaver CPR class at the senior center on Wednesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Get CPR certified with the Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up in advance.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Spring is coming! Join Tracy Rozak on Tuesday, April 5 at noon as she leads a group in making a fun Spring bunny craft. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance.e
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11, we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era.
After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign up for residents with payment has begun, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on April 13. Don’t miss out!
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes are held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the UKULELE! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning).
An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 12:30 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 7, 14, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26 & June 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASSES
Continue your musical journey on the ukulele with this 8 week Intermediate Ukulele Class at the senior center under the direction of Lisa Cohen. This 8-week program is designed for those with prior experience playing the ukulele. Songs will continue to increase in complexity each week. The cost is $75 and the classes will be held at 11:30 p.m. on the following Mondays: April 4, 11, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & June 6. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 26 & 27 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to head back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Thursday, April 28 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up and join us!
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod.
After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!