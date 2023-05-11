Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in June from 11:15 to 12 noon: June 2, 23 and 30. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
A VISIT WITH HARVEY LEONARD
After a 50 year career in Meteorology, Harvey Leonard retired from the helm of Storm Team 5 in May 2022 and transitioned into his emeritus role. In this new position, Harvey continues to serve the community with important information as a periodic contributor to Storm Team 5 coverage and engage in speaking appearances. Join us on Monday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. as we welcome Harvey to Foxborough to discuss New England’s ever changing weather. Be sure to sign up in advance if you’d like to attend.
HAPPINESS FOR SENIORS
Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 4 p.m. for a presentation by author, Henry Quinlan, who will examine the effects of aging on happiness and how you can shift your priorities and change how your brain views aging while bringing new meaning to your life. Sign up in advance.
GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP
Both Guardianships and Conservatorships involve one person having legal control over the decisions of another individual, although there are notable differences between the two. Join us on Monday, May 15 at 2;30 p.m. when Estate Planning Attorney Jay Marsden of Marsden Law P. C. will explain the ins and outs of both guardianship and conservatorship, as well as some less restrictive alternatives. He will provide the education and guidance you need to ensure your loved ones are cared for. This workshop will be a conversational discussion and Q & A with the attorney. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO SLEEP
Learn how to sleep better with the 7-part Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Sleep.” Each episode unpacks misconceptions, offers friendly tips and concludes with a guided wind-down. The series will be shown at the senior center on the following Mondays from 9:30 to 10 a.m.: May 15, 22 June 5, 12 & 19. Please register in advance.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the second Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Friday, June 9. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut. Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
SENIOR NIGHT AT FHS SOFTBALL
Join us for Senior Night at FHS Softball on Friday, May 12 at 3:45 p.m. Traditionally, Foxboro High School sports recognize their senior (12th grade) student athletes each season. This year there are no 12th grade students on the softball team. Instead, the softball coach would like to recognize Foxboro’s seniors (60+) at a game versus Sharon. Registrants will receive admission to the game (at Foxboro High School), a snack, water and a hot dog. Please register in advance.
CORNHOLE PRACTICE
Get ready for the Senior Olympics by practicing your bean bag tossing skills at the Foxboro Senior Center on Fridays from noon to 12:25 p.m.
MAY MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our May Movie Days is Brad Pitt. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
May 11 – War Machine” When a proud general is tasked with winning an unpopular war, he takes the challenge head-on, not knowing that hubris may be his own worst enemy
May 18 – “Bullet Train” Five assassins board a Japanese bullet train bound for Kyoto and come to discover that their seemingly separate missions are mysteriously linked
May 25 – “World War Z” A U.N. employee races against time and fate as he travels the world trying to stop the spread of a deadly zombie pandemic.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 17 & 24, June 7, 14, 21 & 28 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at the Chili’s Restaurant in Plainville. Call us to sign up by Monday, May 15 and meet us at the restaurant on the 17th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 15th.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro. Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather.
The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxboro around 4:30 ish. The following trips are planned for May through September: May 17 – Castle Island; June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham. The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, May 25 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
QUINCY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
QFRC helps individuals to access and navigate resources in their communities (including Foxboro). QFRC provides community-based support groups, parenting programs, assessment services, and information. All services are free of charge and everyone is welcome! Join us on Monday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. to learn more about the programs offered through the Quincy Family Resource Center. Sign up in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, May 18, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling
CRAFT GROUP
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.